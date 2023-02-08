Sen. Liz Krueger

Sen. Liz Krueger of Manhattan.

 New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY (TNS) — Democratic lawmakers are interested in requiring mandated training for judges, a proposal that is largely the result of the state's changes to bail laws that have been the subject of heated debate across the state and in the Legislature.

The training, though, may not necessarily be limited to the bail statutes.

