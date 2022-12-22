New York state lawmakers gave themselves a nice Christmas present Thursday: a 29% pay raise that would make them the nation’s highest-paid state legislators.
Many Republicans, including the two who represent Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, cried foul while a Democratic leader justified the measure because of increased cost of living.
Members of the Democrat-dominated state Assembly and Senate would make a base salary of $142,000 — over their salary of $110,000 — through a bill introduced Monday and hastily passed during a special session. The measure, which still must be signed by the governor, would vault lawmakers in Albany past state legislators in California, who are now the nation’s best paid with a yearly base salary of about $119,000, the Associated Press reported, citing the National Conference of State Legislatures.
However, New York’s lawmakers would also face restrictions for the first time on how much they can make from other jobs. Outside income would be capped at $35,000, starting in 2025. AP reported pay in excess of that from military service, retirement plans or investments would still be allowed.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins insisted legislators work hard, year round, and deserve the raise due to increases in the cost of living.
“It’s a full time job,” the Democrat said. “Sooner or later in order to be able to afford to do the job, we have to raise pay.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, called the legislation so soon after the election in November a “deceitful move” and voted against it.
“As most New Yorkers are busy preparing to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, the Democratic majorities in the State Legislature cooked up a self-serving feast of their own in the form of a whopping $32,000 pay raise,” Borrello said in a statement.
A legislator with business interests that could be affected by Thursday’s measure, Borrello said the Democrats’ “attempt to buy political cover” by instituting a ban on outside income will actually make Albany worse.
“With this ban, we will be discouraging enterprising, accomplished individuals with real-world experience from entering public service and moving closer to eradicating the ‘citizen legislator’ — that individual who serves, not for a hefty salary, but because they want to contribute to their state.” he said. “The end result will be more ‘professional politicians’ and more out-of-touch policies that hurt New Yorkers.”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said he was “disgusted” by the pay raise at a time when prices of fuel, food, heating homes and basic necessities have all increased.
“No one warned taxpayers that this would be on the table during the election,” Giglio said. “They are the ones who should have decided on this issue at the ballot box, not a special session.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has said she supports the idea of a raise for the legislature, but hasn’t said she will sign the bill.
AP reported that some government watchdog groups said after the bill was introduced late Monday that it doesn’t do enough for regulating outside income.
“The public really deserves to know that their elected officials are working just for them and they don’t have any other interests in mind,” Rachael Fauss, a senior policy advisor at the government watchdog group Reinvent Albany, said.
Members of the U.S. Congress are excluded from making any outside income while they are in office from certain professions that could pose conflicts of interest, such as being a lawyer, because of ethical and legal issues that can arise.
AP noted that former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver died in prison after he was convicted of entering into a corrupt arrangement in which he got a pair of real estate developers to send business to a law firm paying him referral fees, and then backed legislation benefiting the developers.
Borrello’s argument regarding the “citizen legislature” refers to the tradition of lawmaking being a part-time job, one to which members bring their practical experience.
“We need leaders who prioritize bettering the lives of every resident of this state, not politicians who have constituents foot the bill” for hefty pay raises, Borrello said.
Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, a Democrat, said the raise would help the Legislature retain quality members who could make more in the private sector.
“We have had an unhealthy churning and turnover particularly from downstate members,” she said.
AP noted New York’s legislators got their last pay raise in 2018. At the time, it was their first raise in 20 years.
That pay boost was made possible through a list of recommendations made by a state compensation committee, but a cap on outside earnings was never implemented.
“There’s a history in New York that looks at pay increases for legislatures, but this is the first time they are taking matters into their own hands,” Fauss said.