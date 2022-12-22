Southern Tier lawmakers

State Sen. George Borrello (left) and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio.

 Olean Times Herald file photos

New York state lawmakers gave themselves a nice Christmas present Thursday: a 29% pay raise that would make them the nation’s highest-paid state legislators.

Many Republicans, including the two who represent Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, cried foul while a Democratic leader justified the measure because of increased cost of living.

