Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of the weekend, very strong winds, lake effect snow, and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard conditions. Wind chills as cold as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. Greatest snowfall amounts will be across far northern and western Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, and northwestern Wyoming county. * WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend, including Friday, will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&