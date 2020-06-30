ALBANY — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation marks the beginning of the summer season by launching a new mobile app to provide visitors and prospective visitors information about destinations and activities.
The New York State Parks Explorer App is a free resource for visitors to plan outdoor adventures while staying connected to long-time favorite parks and sites.
Users can learn more about top destinations and discover new must-see locations with rotating curated content, and will enjoy quick access to park information, including directions, hours, amenities, fees and rates, trail maps, helpful know-before-you-go details and the ability to receive important updates and alerts.
Visitors can also link directly to online camping reservations and access State Parks’ social media channels to share their experiences. The New York State Parks Explorer mobile app is available at no cost for download for iOS and Android devices.
“This season more than ever people are looking to spend time in the outdoors whether taking nature breaks, day trips or overnight getaways,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, “and this new Parks Explorer App is a helpful tool for families on the go to plan the perfect adventure with ease.”
This season also marks the introduction of user-friendly credit-card acceptance at collection points including pay stations, park offices and staffed lanes, so visitors are encouraged to take advantage of this cashless alternative.
“Before heading to a state park or historic site, visitors are also reminded to practice social distancing, bring and wear a face covering, respect the rules and do their part to keep the parks, beaches and campgrounds open and safe for everyone,” a press release stated.