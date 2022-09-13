Judge's gavel
File photo

ALBANY (TNS) — Eighteen months ago, New York's second-highest court in Albany ruled in favor of the state court system and its pandemic-related budget cuts that denied dozens of state Supreme Court justices the opportunity to stay on the bench until the age of 76.

On Monday, lawyers on opposing sides of the argument debated the issue again, prompting an attorney representing the court system to depict the legal rematch as a "frivolous" and "radical" step that blatantly ignored precedent.

