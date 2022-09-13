ALBANY (TNS) — Eighteen months ago, New York's second-highest court in Albany ruled in favor of the state court system and its pandemic-related budget cuts that denied dozens of state Supreme Court justices the opportunity to stay on the bench until the age of 76.
On Monday, lawyers on opposing sides of the argument debated the issue again, prompting an attorney representing the court system to depict the legal rematch as a "frivolous" and "radical" step that blatantly ignored precedent.
"They are asking you to do something that no appellate court in New York state has ever done," Henry Greenberg, an Albany-based attorney and former New York StateBar Association president, told four justices on the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court's Third Department at the outset of his argument. "They are asking you to reverse a decision handed down just a year ago. That has never happened."
Greenberg, arguing on behalf of the court system's administrative board, chief judge and chief administrative judge, said the legal doctrine of "stare decisis" — that the courts will adhere to precedent in rendering decisions — applied in the matter. He said a reply brief filed on behalf of the justices espoused a view that was "the most radical, diminution, dissolution, decimation of that doctrine."
At issue were budget cuts imposed in 2020 under now-former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore that rejected 46 state Supreme Court justices from certification, a process which had enabled justices to work beyond the mandatory retirement age of 70 in two-year increments. First, the judges needed to apply to the administrative board and be approved. The cuts were intended to save $55 million over two years for a pandemic-ravaged court system seeking to cut $300 million from its budget.
Dina Kolker, representing the justices, asked the Third Department to reconsider the matter under a slightly new argument — that it also impacted the justices' pension benefits.
Kolker said the court system claimed that in a pandemic and "once in a lifetime situation," it had total discretion to deny the justices certifications due solely to the financial cost, then took extreme measures to end the certifications.
"There's a difference between exercising discretion within the process to grant or deny individual judges certification and to determine based on cost that the court system would like to spend money elsewhere and simply not certificate any judges the next time that judges apply," Kolker said, adding that budgetary pressures happen every year.
On Dec. 30, 2020, after listening to arguments made by the Association of Supreme Court Justices of the State of New York and a similar group for justices in New York City, Suffolk County-based state Supreme Court Justice Paul Baisley Jr. annulled the administrative board's decision to deny the certifications.
In March 2021, the Third Department reversed that decision in a 3-2 ruling backed by Justices Michael Lynch, Christine Clark, Molly Reynolds Fitzgerald and two justices from the Rochester-based Fourth Department, Nancy E. Smith and John M. Curran, who dissented in part. The Court of Appeals, in turn, agreed with the Third Departmentruling.
On Monday, Greenberg asked the Third Department not only to uphold its position but to reverse Baisley's ruling to avoid confusion in the future.
"This case should have been over the minute the Court of Appeals dismissed ... yet we're still here," Greenberg said. He said a "compelling justification" would be needed to overturn the court's former opinion.
"Their compelling justification? The judges saying they don't like the decision," Greenberg said. "That is frivolous."
Listening to the arguments were Fitzgerald and Justices John Egan, Stan L. Pritzker and Andrew Ceresia. Justice Lisa M. Fisher recused herself.
