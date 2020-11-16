RANDOLPH — New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro on Monday announced the sentencing of a Randolph woman who stole Workers’ Compensation benefits by forging her late father’s name in order to cash the checks.
Bonnie S. Slater, 60, was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court by Judge Ronald Ploetz to one year in jail and ordered to pay almost $4,000 in restitution and costs after pleading guilty in September to third-degree forgery and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors.
The investigation by the IG’s office, assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office, reviewed Workers’ Compensation claims for Slater’s father, Alan Slater.
Investigators found that the elder Slater had passed away on Aug. 29, 2017. Slater later obtained and endorsed six workers’ compensation benefit checks intended for her father from September through November 2017. Slater cashed the checks at a local supermarket after Alan Slater’s death. All checks were issued in the amount of $510.88. In total, Slater defrauded the workers’ compensation system by stealing $3,065.28 in benefits to which she was not entitled.
“By forging her deceased father’s signature on these checks, this individual illegally obtained workers’ compensation benefits,” Tagliafierro said. “I thank our law enforcement partners in Cattaraugus County for their work on this matter.”