ALBANY — State health officials warned Wednesday of rising COVID-19 hospital admissions in New York, a new uptick that mirrors trends nationwide.
Though infection rates remain low compared to previous COVID-19 surges, the newest data from the state Department of Health shows hospital admissions increased 22% in the last seven days compared with the previous week.
The infection rate is at 0.6 per 100,000 residents on average, which translates to more than 100 admissions per day, according to New York’s COVID-19 tracker.
Reported cases are also 55% higher than the previous week, for an average of 824 reported cases per day across the state. Since most cases are not reported, hospitalizations are a more reliable indicator, health officials said. There are no concerns about hospital bed capacity in any parts of the state.
“As we once again see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the state, I urge all New Yorkers to remember COVID is a treatable disease,” the state’s health commissioner, Dr. James McDonald, said. “COVID tests are easy to use as well as highly accurate. If you test positive, speak with a health care provider about treatment, which can prevent hospitalization and death.”
Unlike previous infection spikes, this latest wave is not attributed to new subvariants of the virus. Rather, the state’s COVID-19 sequencing data shows that most cases are caused by some variation of omicron XXB.
XXB is more transmissible than previous COVID-19 strains, but the symptoms are often mild. Getting the bivalent booster reduces the risk of severe symptoms, studies show.
New Yorkers are advised to take precautions and be mindful of the virus’ presence when socializing. One of the best ways to protect against severe disease is by getting the vaccine, health experts said.
Symptoms of the disease include fever and chills, cough, loss of taste or smell and fatigue.
At-home tests are available at pharmacies and COVID-19 medications are widely available with a prescription. It’s important to begin treatment as soon as possible after the onset of symptoms to ensure the utmost effectiveness, health officials said.
NY health officials urge HPV shots start at age 9
Citing new research, state Department of Health officials are urging parents and physicians to start vaccinating children against human papillomavirus at age 9 to prevent HPV-related cancers.
HPV vaccination has been shown to prevent more than 90 percent of cancers caused by the sexually-transmitted disease from developing later in life, health leaders said in support of the “Start at age 9” campaign sponsored by national cancer and sexual health organizations.
”Getting the HPV vaccine series is the best protection against preventable cancers caused by HPV infection,” McDonald said. “As a pediatrician for more than three decades, I have great confidence in this vaccine and urge all parents and guardians to talk with their child’s provider about the HPV vaccine and enjoy the peace of mind the protection that the vaccine offers.”
HPV vaccination is typically recommended around 11 to 12 years, but vaccinations can start at age 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Studies show the vaccine produces a stronger immune response in preteen and young teens compared to older teens and young adults who receive the vaccine.
The CDC said HPV infections and cervical precancers have dropped since 2006 when HPV vaccines were first used in U.S.
But HPV vaccination rates here lag behind other countries, and HPV vaccine has lower coverage rates than other adolescent vaccines, health experts said.
In New York, only 40.2% of eligible children get the vaccine by age 13, according to the state’s prevention agenda dashboard. By starting HPV vaccination at a younger age, the state hopes to see an increase in the percentage of 13-year-old adolescents with a complete HPV vaccine series.
HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. There are many types of HPV, with some causing minor health problems, such as genital warts, and others causing cancer. More than 2,800 New Yorkers were diagnosed with an HPV-related cancer annually between 2015 and 2019, with 59 percent of cases in women and 41% in men.
The risks associated with HPV infection often go unrecognized. About one in four New Yorkers surveyed by the Department of Health were unaware that HPV infection increases a person’s risk of getting cancer, according to a report released in February.