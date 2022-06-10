State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy announced his candidacy Friday for the GOP nomination for the new 23rd Congressional District.
Langworthy, 41, a Niagara County resident and a Cattaraugus County native, brings the Conservative Party line in the November election.
Meanwhile, in another development in the 23rd District GOP race Friday, Marc Cenedella, a Fredonia native now living in New York City, announced he wouldn‘t be a candidate in the primary.
That leaves Langworthy and Carl Paladino of Buffalo presumably battling it out in the 23rd's Republican primary for the fall election.
The winner of the Aug. 23 Republican primary will face Democrat Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman, in November.
No matter which of the three candidates is elected in November, they will have to move into the 23rd District. Della Pia, while a resident in the current 23rd District, the newly redrawn 23rd does not include Tioga County.
Della Pia faces Republican Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman and a former aide to ex-Rep. Tom Reed in an Aug. 23 special election. Reed resigned in May, setting up the special election — redistricting provided the rest of the congressional district political drama.
The recent court-approved redistricting in New York shows the new 23rd District with all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chenango and Schuyler counties and a large part of Erie County.
Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park in Erie County announced last week that he would not seek re-election to Congress after Republican leaders withdrew their support in the wake of his support for gun reforms, including a ban on assault-style weapons. Jacobs' comments came in the wake of the racist killing of 10 people in a Buffalo supermarket and 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
“Western New York and the Southern Tier deserves a conservative Republican Congressman who is tough enough to take the fight to Joe Biden and the radicals in Washington and get real results for our taxpayers,” Langworthy said in a statement and in a video message to supporters released early Friday.
“We can’t send someone to Washington to just make noise we need to send a proven leader who will fight — and win,” he said.
Langworthy served as a district director for former Rep. Tom Reynolds, who served as National Republican Congressional Committee chairman. He was later named Erie County Republican chairman and, with the support of President Donald Trump in 2016, he was named to the New York State GOP chairman’s post.
Paladino, who ran for New York governor, met with Trump at a recent fundraiser for Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, and is hopeful he’ll get the former president’s endorsement.
Langworthy, who remains a close friend of Trump, also hopes to get his endorsement.
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. endorsed Langworthy after rescinding his endorsement of Jacobs over his gun-control comments. Earlier in the year, Keis had reluctantly endorsed Rep. Claudia Tenney when she decided to run for re-election and seek former Rep. Tom Reed’s open Southern Tier seat.
“I can’t imagine Nick Langworthy not winning the Republican primary," Keis said Friday. "The Conservative endorsement is a very important endorsement.”
Keis said of Paladino’s “old antics have come back to haunt him. He has a history of sending racist emails.” Langworthy will be able to overcome Paladino’s name recognition, Keis said.
Reed resigned in May to take a lobbying job with a Washington, D.C. firm. Tenney is now running in what was largely Jacob’s old district.
Cenedella, in a statement released mid-afternoon Friday, said, “I am very gratified by the work of so many in helping me to successfully qualify for the August 23rd ballot. However, I got into the race to ensure there was a conservative voice for Erie County and the Southern Tier in D.C. We now have multiple conservative voices in the race, so my effort has been successful, and I will not be a candidate for NY’s 23rd Congressional District in the upcoming primary.”
Cenedella did not endorse Langworthy or Paladino.
Meanwhile, Paladino found himself embroiled in controversy over remarks he made about Adolph Hitler during a WBEN radio program in Buffalo last year.
“That’s ... I guess, that’s the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need someone that is a doer, has been there and done that,” Paladino said in the Feb. 13, 2021, show with Peter Hunt and reported by Media Matters.
In an interview with the Buffalo News Thursday, Paladino acknowledged he should have chosen a different inspirational person than Hitler. “I should have used Churchill,” he added, referring to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's leadership during World War II.
After first denying it, Paladino also acknowledged responsibility Thursday for reposting a Facebook post involving a “false flag” conspiracy theory of government involvement in the Buffalo and Texas mass killings.
In a 2015 rally Paladino sponsored in Olean’s Lincoln Park criticizing then-state Sen. Cathy Young, Paladino criticized the “damn Asians” at the University at Buffalo.