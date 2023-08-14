Average gasoline prices in New York rose 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets in Olean were selling 87 octane at a $3.959/g by Monday afternoon, dropping from a fraction less than $4/g.
Prices in New York are 24.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 41.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.270 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.16/g while the highest was $4.90/g, a difference of $1.74/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82/g Monday. The national average is up 29.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.88/g, up 2 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.88/g, up 1 cent; and Rochester at $3.89/g, up 0.4 cents.
“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts.”
While energy prices are well below their year-ago level, August data isn’t going to look nearly as friendly,” De Haan said.
“Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year-ago level — something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday,” he said. “In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes.”
The analyst said motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite.