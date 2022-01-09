Olean General Hospital was among 40 notified by the New York State Department of Health to stop non-essential, non-urgent elective surgeries after having met the state’s threshold for “high-risk regions” or low-capacity facilities.
On Nov. 26, in preparation for the anticipated COVID-19 winter surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order to ensure hospital capacity statewide is able to meet regional needs while maintaining the long-term resiliency of the state’s healthcare infrastructure.
The order also enables the state to quickly acquire and distribute critical supplies to combat the pandemic.
“We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed.”
The notification to Olean General came as the county recorded one new COVID-19 death and 105 new cases on Saturday. The county health department had not issued a report of Sunday’s new COVID-19 cases as of Sunday night.
The deceased, an 84-year-old man, was the 217th county resident to succumb to complications caused by COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there were 618 total active cases in Cattaraugus County, while there were 38 residents hospitalized. There were 599 residents in contact quarantine.
The county’s health department announced over the weekend that will hand out free at-home iHealth coronavirus test kits 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Olean County Building lobby.
Cattaraugus County’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 16%, while Western New York’s was 22.56% as of Saturday and New York state’s was 21.71%.
Statewide, there were 11,747 (down 96 from Friday) New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19, while there were 1,519 (+36) in ICUs. There were 138 new deaths reported across New York on Saturday, increasing the state’s total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 61,859.
Regarding the hospital order, other WNY hospitals affected were Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc. of Dunkirk, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Health Center of Lewiston, Erie County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo and Bertrand Chaffee Hospital of Springville.
The state DOH said that since Dec. 13 data that is self-reported by facilities through HERDS (Health Electronic Response Data System) is reviewed and assessed weekly and impacted facilities are notified on Fridays that procedure limitations will take affect the following Thursday.
Criteria used to determine “high-risk regions” includes low regional bed capacity with 90% or more beds occupied based on the previous seven-day average; or 85%-90% occupancy rate based on the previous seven-day average AND a new COVID-19 hospital admission rate for the region (previous seven-day average per 100,000 population) greater than 4%.
The department said it also retains the discretion to require any facility or region to limit non-essential elective procedures and/or implement other actions to coordinate services, as determined by DOH as necessary to protect public health.
The following procedures are considered essential and not covered under the executive order: cancer (including diagnostic procedure of suspected cancer), neurosurgery, intractable pain, highly symptomatic patients, transplants, trauma, cardiac with symptoms, limb threatening vascular procedures, dialysis vascular access, and patients that are at a clinically high-risk of harm if their procedures are not completed.