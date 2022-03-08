ALBANY (TNS) — A banner likening climate change to the terror attack that took down the Twin Towers is causing a commotion in the state capital.
Republicans on Tuesday accused Democrats of using 9/11 “to advance their political agenda” after a group of lawmakers were photographed holding a large sign showing a silhouetted plane labeled “climate change” aimed at the World Trade Center.
“This shameful use of 9/11 imagery offends every New Yorker,” Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, tweeted along with a photo of Democratic Sens. Robert Jackson and Rachael May standing behind the sign.
The pair of Democrats joined hundreds of protesters rallying outside the State Capitol to call for $15 billion in climate change funds to be included in New York’s budget.
The event was organized by NY Renews, a coalition of more than 300 community, labor, environmental justice, faith, and climate groups.
Advocates argue that the $15 billion request would help mitigate the effects of climate change for vulnerable communities and create green jobs by expanding renewable energy and investing in public transportation and other projects.
Jackson, who represents parts of upper Manhattan, said he had no idea what was depicted on the banner as he approached the gathering of demonstrators outside the Capitol.
He said he was only made aware of the image after seeing Ortt’s tweet and in turn accused the minority leader of trying to make political hay out of the situation.
“As a NYC native who continues to be personally impacted by the events of that horrific day, I sincerely apologize to anyone who might be confused by any political ploy to mischaracterize my actions,” Jackson tweeted.
May, who represents parts of Syracuse, also claimed she did not see the “contents of the sign” as she posed for photos with activists during the rally.
“The imagery on the banner is unacceptable and I would never endorse such a cynical use of our state’s history to score cheap points,” she said. “I apologize sincerely to all New Yorkers and call upon the organizers to similarly condemn this message.”
Photos from the event show several other lawmakers stood directly in front of the banner as they addressed the crowd.
NY Renews condemned the poster hours after the event had concluded and claimed the person behind the image was asked to leave.
“It is completely unacceptable and has no place in NY Renews. We apologize to all New Yorkers,” they added.