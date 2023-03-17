ALBANY — New York Democratic lawmakers have rejected huge swaths of Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s budget proposal, including her plans to build more housing that drew widespread criticism from suburban leaders.
Assembly and Senate leaders rolled out their so-called “one-house” budget this week, with the March 31 deadline to approve the state’s spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year looming. Hochul, a Democrat, unveiled her $227 million spending plan last month.
The 151-page document is considered a blueprint from legislative leaders outlining their rebuttal to Hochul's executive budget, and offering their own legislative proposals that will be hashed out in negotiations over the next few weeks. The budget is due by April 1, but that deadline can be extended.
Noticeably absent from the Democrats' plans is Hochul's proposal to build 800,000 new housing units upstate and on Long Island over the next decade, and expand multifamily housing near public transit systems. Instead, Democrats call for spending $500 million on incentives to encourage new developments.
Democratic legislative leaders also jettisoned much of Hochul's plans to increase the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's payroll mobility tax, which is imposed on businesses within the transit system's service region.
In the Assembly, Democrats called for pumping another $196.9 million into the MTA to avert a proposed 5.5% fare increase and allocate $50 million to the MTA for a zero-fare bus route pilot program, including two free bus routes.
Meanwhile, the Senate proposed an additional 50-cent-per-trip surcharge on Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing apps to help fund the MTA and public-transit systems and hiking the corporate franchise tax to help bail out the MTA.
Democrats in both chambers accepted Hochul's plan to hike the state's cigarette tax by $1 per pack, but rejected her proposal to ban flavored tobacco products.
The cigarette tax hike has been panned by conservative watchdogs who say it would create a "fiscal hole" for the state and drive up black market sales.
Lawmakers also rejected Hochul's plans to lift the state's regional cap on taxpayer-funded charters in New York City's five boroughs, which would allow as many as 85 more charter schools to open.
The Democrat's plan also calls for raising taxes on wealthy New Yorkers, which Hochul adamantly opposes. The plan would increase the state's personal income tax rates for filers with income of more than $5 million from 10.3 to 10.8% and for filers making above $25 million from 10.9 to 11.4% until 2027.
Hochul filed her $227 million preliminary budget last month, which called for increasing state spending 2.4%, or more than $5 billion, over the previous fiscal year's budget.
Democratic legislative leaders' rejections of key elements of Hochul's agenda in the budget foreshadows an intra-party fight over housing, the MTA and charter schools over the next three weeks.
Republican lawmakers outlined their budget priorities earlier this month, calling for tax cuts, easing business regulations and other steps to blunt the impact of nagging inflation on New Yorkers.
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt criticized the Democrats' plan as a tax and spending proposal that would do little to improve the state's competitiveness or provide relief for taxpayers struggling with the high cost of living.
"There is so little in this budget that addresses public safety and affordability, yet so much on raising taxes, crushing mandates, and virtue signaling giveaways," he posted on social media.