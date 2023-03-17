Gov. Hochul

ALBANY — New York Democratic lawmakers have rejected huge swaths of Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s budget proposal, including her plans to build more housing that drew widespread criticism from suburban leaders.

Assembly and Senate leaders rolled out their so-called “one-house” budget this week, with the March 31 deadline to approve the state’s spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year looming. Hochul, a Democrat, unveiled her $227 million spending plan last month.

