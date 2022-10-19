Gov Race

Rep. Lee Zeldin (left) and Gov. Kathy Hochul

 File photos

ALBANY (TNS) — State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs has filed an election law complaint targeting the campaign of the Republican candidate for governor, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island.

The complaint was sent to state Board of Elections enforcement counsel Michael L. Johnson. It was filed a day after the publication of a Times Union article examining overlaps between Zeldin's official campaign apparatus and two outside groups that are legally allowed to spend unlimited sums promoting Zeldin or targeting Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, but can't "coordinate" activities with Zeldin's campaign.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social