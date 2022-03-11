IRVING — The Seneca Nation is calling upon New York state to allow the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) the time required to complete its ongoing review of the Nation’s gaming compact, while also rejecting the state’s threat to circumvent that review.
New York state is demanding two casino cash payments totaling $540 million to be made by Wednesday.
If the payment is not made, the letter indicates the state will seek to seize the funds. The letter comes while the NIGC has yet to complete its review of the compact payments and issue an official report on the matter.
The Seneca Nation Council passed a resolution Feb. 12 requiring a review and final determination by the National Indian Gaming Commission on whether additional revenue-sharing payments to New York state are lawful under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
That decision follows a settlement agreement signed by Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Jan. 12 to end the five-year Class III gaming compact payment dispute.
“The NIGC’s review, and the time needed to complete that review, is not a matter that the Seneca Nation can control,” Pages said Friday. “We have pressed, and continue to press, the agency for an update. We hope that an official report from NIGC will come soon.
“Rather than threatening aggressive action,” he continued, “the state should permit the federal agency responsible for overseeing Indian gaming issues the time it needs to complete its work.”
The Seneca Nation notified the state in March 2017 that it had made its final payment under the gaming compact negotiated in 2002.
An arbitration panel later sided with the state and directed the Senecas to remit $225 million to New York. The Senecas challenged the decision in federal court and asked for a review by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
In February 2021, a spokesman for then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Senecas’ obligation had grown to $435 million, $150 million of which was owed to municipalities in the region. According to an attorney with Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, LLP, representing New York state, those payments now total nearly $540 million.
The Mothers of the Nation, a group of Seneca women organized under the Seneca Constitution, commended the Council for passing the Feb. 12 resolution.
This came less than five days after the Mothers organized a petition drive Feb. 8 and gathered signatures of Seneca women who deem the settlement agreement invalid. The petition was submitted to the Department of the Interior.
This was one of two actions against the gaming compact agreement that week. On Feb. 10, Marie E. Williams, former executive director of the Seneca Gaming Authority, filed a challenge of the legality of the agreement in Seneca Nation Courts.
Then on Feb. 25, Seneca Nation Treasurer Rickey Armstrong Sr. expressed his support withholding $800 million in an ongoing casino revenue-sharing dispute until a final determination is handed down by the federal government.
He said Seneca leaders are “urging the commission to conduct an expeditious review and issue a final determination to bring this matter to a close.”
WHILE THE Nation awaits NIGC’s report, Pagels said the Nation is preparing for every circumstance, including further legal action should the state seek to take the funds by court order.
“Now is not the time for the state to revert to bullying and greed. We thought that chapter had hopefully ended and that a new day had dawned in Albany. We hope we are not wrong,” he said. “We have seen what happens when New York acts like a government intent on eroding, ignoring and obliterating relationships with Native nations and Native people.”
In the meantime, Pagels is calling on the state to begin discussions on an amended gaming compact with the Seneca Nation, citing continual changes, developments and threats to the gaming market.
Pagels said the gaming market has changed dramatically in the last 20 years, in terms of what is available to people and where, adding the compact needs to reflect these changing market dynamics.
“The state is required by federal law to negotiate with the Seneca Nation, and I am calling on the state to begin discussions,” he said. “Unlike the NIGC review, that dialogue, which could produce meaningful and needed changes for our gaming business in Western New York and the thousands of people we employ, is completely in the control of the Nation and the state. We need to get started.”