Turkeys in fall woods

Turkeys feed in the fall woods.

 File

New York state is updating statewide turkey hunting regulations by changing the minimum shot size hunters can use from No. 8 to No. 9.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the change was necessitated by advances in shotshell technology. Previously, shot sizes smaller than No. 8 (a larger number indicates smaller size) were prohibited because they lacked the kinetic energy downrange to humanely harvest a turkey.

