New York state is updating statewide turkey hunting regulations by changing the minimum shot size hunters can use from No. 8 to No. 9.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the change was necessitated by advances in shotshell technology. Previously, shot sizes smaller than No. 8 (a larger number indicates smaller size) were prohibited because they lacked the kinetic energy downrange to humanely harvest a turkey.
In past seasons, No. 4 lead shot was considered by most hunters as the go-to turkey load for their shotguns.
Modern shotshells use heavier metals such as tungsten alloy, tungsten-iron, or bismuth, maintain enough energy to humanely harvest a turkey, and perform as well or better than many traditional turkey loads. Changes to shot size restrictions apply to both fall and spring seasons and are in effect.
WATERCRAFT DECONTAMINATION
In the ongoing effort to fight harmful aquatic invasive species, New York has announced the finalization of plans to guide siting, construction, and management of watercraft decontamination facilities at DEC campgrounds and day-use areas.
"New York State is taking action on numerous fronts to help prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive plants and animal species, including at DEC facilities," the agency's commissioner, Basil Seggos, said Thursday.
AIS are non-native aquatic plants and animals that can cause environmental and economic harm and threaten human health. AIS have been found in many of New York state's lakes, ponds, and rivers, and can be transported from waterbody to waterbody on watercraft and equipment.
DEC manages 52 campgrounds in the Adirondack and Catskill parks with more than one million visitor camper nights each season. The campgrounds and five special use areas at Lake George Beach, Prospect Mountain Highway, Hinckley Reservoir Picnic Area, Fourth Lake Picnic Area, and Lake George Battlefield Picnic Area are visited by nearly 400,000 people annually.
Many visitors bring recreational watercraft with them to the campgrounds, arriving at these DEC facilities from every county in New York, as well as many states and Canadian provinces.
According to the DEC, research shows that recreational watercraft are a top vector for the transport and introduction of AIS throughout the country. Watercraft inspection stewards provide education and outreach to many boaters at DEC campgrounds. The stewards offer voluntary inspections and boat washes using special decontamination units that have high pressure and hot water to dislodge and remove AIS from the watercraft and trailers.
Currently, decontamination units are housed in seasonal sheds. Moving the temporary sheds at the end of each season is challenging and can damage equipment.
Following a comment period announced earlier this year, DEC finalized the plans and will advance efforts to construct storage facilities at campgrounds and day-use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill parks to store decontamination equipment.
WATERFOWL PERMIT LOTTERY
DEC is accepting entries for a special permit to hunt waterfowl at two popular wildlife management areas in Western New York.
The special permit will allow for hunting on the first Saturday and first Sunday of the Western Zone duck season at Oak Orchard and Tonawanda WMAs. The WMAs, encompassing some 11,000 acres, are primarily in Genesee and Niagara counties, with a small portion in Orleans and Erie counties.
Hunters need to fill out an online form to apply for the lottery. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15. The opening weekend waterfowl hunting permits will be distributed by a random lottery.
Western Zone duck season opening weekend is Oct. 15-16. For each of the two days, DEC typically issues 100 permits for Tonawanda WMA and 50 permits for Oak Orchard WMA, but this year, due to the dry conditions, DEC may reduce the number of permits issued.
For questions or concerns about the permit lottery or access to the only entry form, contact the DEC Iroquois Wildlife Field Office at (585) 948-5182.