ALBANY (TNS) — The head of the state's Department of Environmental Conservation is departing for Ukraine to assist with humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country that was overrun during the Russian invasion that began in February.
Basil Seggos, who has been DEC commissioner since 2015, announced on Twitter Monday he would be taking personal leave from the department to travel to the embattled nation, where an estimated 17.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection since fighting broke out seven months ago, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. More than 12,000 civilian casualties have been reported among Ukrainians.
Seggos said he would provide updates on the social media platform "as security conditions permit." He will be in Ukraine for about two weeks.
"We all must do our part to keep Ukrainians safe during this brutal war, and support democracy wherever it is imperiled," Seggos tweeted.
The announcement marks an unusual move for a government official, though several federal and state-level politicians have visited top Ukrainian officials and met with Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war.
It's not the first time Seggos has attempted to muster aid for the ongoing conflict. Earlier this month, Seggos created a GoFundMe to raise $25,000 with the intention of purchasing an ambulance and medical supplies.
Seggos, who was appointed to his position by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, is a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and began his career working as an environmental lawyer, according to his profile on the department's website.
