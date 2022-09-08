As hunting season gets underway, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has offered tips for hunters to stay on the good side of New York’s recently-changed gun laws.
On Sept. 1, a number of changes to carrying firearms went into effect, followed by changes on Sunday affecting the purchase of semiautomatic rifles.
The Department of Environmental Conservation issued a Q&A to help hunters heading afield this fall comply with the new state laws passed in 2022 that affect gun ownership and possession — at home, in transit, and afield.
An abbreviated Q&A follows. The full document is available online at the DEC’s website and on the Olean Times Herald website. Another Q&A has been released by the state at www.gunsafety.ny.gov for general firearms owner questions.
Firearms and ammunition
Q. Can hunters use a semi-automatic rifle for hunting?
A. Hunters may use a semi-automatic rifle for hunting game that may be taken with a rifle. To take ownership of a semi-automatic rifle, individuals must be at least 21 and must first acquire a New York State semi-automatic rifle license. The law applies to ownership changes — including purchases and gifts. However, a person of any legal hunting age may temporarily possess or borrow a legal semi-automatic rifle for hunting. Those under 21 who already owned a semi-automatic rifle before Sept. 4 may keep it without a license, but will have to wait until 21 to apply for a license and take possession of another. The law applies to all semi-automatic rifles, regardless of caliber or primer type.
Q. Can a licensed non-resident hunter use a semi-automatic rifle in New York?
A. If the rifle may be legally possessed in New York, a non-resident hunter may bring the rifle to New York and use it to hunt without a semiautomatic rifle license. It must be compliant with the NY SAFE Act of 2013.
Q. Is a background check required for purchase of ammunition?
A. Not currently. In the future, the law will require ammunition sellers to contact the New York State Police to conduct a background check.
Land use
Q: How does the new gun law affect hunting?
A: The new law does not affect how and where hunting may occur, as it exempts hunting in areas listed as “sensitive” or “restricted.” However, the law will affect certain activities such as transportation.
Q: Does the new law prohibiting possession of a firearm, rifle, or shotgun in “sensitive locations” affect my ability to hunt public land?
A: No. The new law allows possession of a firearm, rifle, or shotgun in “sensitive locations” when “lawfully engaged in hunting activity.” Be sure to clarify with land managers to confirm what activities are allowed at a specific site prior to going afield. Hunting is still allowed on DEC lands where previously permitted, including DEC Wildlife Management Areas and State Forests, as well as many areas of the Forest Preserve, including Wilderness and Wild Forest areas. Visit www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7844.html for more. Other state, county or town lands may be allowed, but access may still be limited by the land managers. State parks will continue to offer hunting opportunities, and hunters should check with the public agency or municipality in control of the property to confirm which activities are allowed.
Q: Can I possess a firearm, rifle, or shotgun in the Adirondacks and Catskills?
A: Yes. Certain areas of the parks are not considered “sensitive locations” under the law, as the state owned or managed lands are legally classified as state forest preserve or are generally private lands.
Q: I have permission to hunt on private property, but the landowner doesn’t want to post their land as “open to guns” or to provide access to other hunters. Am I still able to hunt? Do I need permission from every owner if I hunt on multiple properties?
A: Yes. Posting for guns is optional, and owners may allow possession on an individual basis. Permission is needed from each property owner.
Q: Does the new law affect where hunter education training can occur?
A: No. Possession of firearms, rifles, and shotguns is lawful for hunter education training in “sensitive locations”.
Q: Does DEC’s Hunter Education Training meet the new pistol permit firearms safety training standards?
A: No.
Q: Can I target shoot on public land?
A: Target shooting at designated ranges and as part of organized shooting sport activities is lawful according to the new law. Target shooting is lawful on State Forest properties unless otherwise posted, and is allowed if specifically designated as open to target shooting on Wildlife Management Areas. Most other public lands do not allow target shooting.
Q: Can marksmanship with rifles and shotguns be taught at summer camps including DEC Summer Camps? Does the law allow school shooting sports programs?
A: Yes and yes.
Q. Can I carry a firearm while hiking (but not hunting) on public land?
A: Depending on your route, possession of a gun while hiking, biking, canoeing or engaging in other outdoor recreation might be allowable; but conduct careful research because many trails or routes cross multiple land types.
Traveling with a Firearm, Rifle, or Shotgun
Q: When I am traveling to hunt or participate in a hunting-related activity by car, do I have to store my gun in a fire, impact, and tamper-resistant safe storage container in my vehicle?
A: The gun needs to have all ammunition removed, and it needs to be locked in a safe storage repository and be hidden from view if the hunter leaves it unattended in their vehicle. Any lockable plastic or metal, hard-sided gun case or safe will work. If an adult remains with the vehicle, a safe storage repository is not required.
Q: On my way to hunting camp, I usually stop to buy groceries and supplies for the trip. May I shop if I leave my gun locked in my vehicle?
A: Unless otherwise restricted, in publicly accessible parking lots not designated as “Sensitive Locations,” hunters may leave the implement unattended if properly secured.