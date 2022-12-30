ALBANY — New York State Department of Environmental Conversation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Thursday the adoption of new requirements to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector.

The Advanced Clean Car II regulations will require all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035. State authorities say this step will accelerate zero-emission car sales, resulting in improved air quality statewide, particularly in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation-related pollution.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social