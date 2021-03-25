ALBANY (TNS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York fell by 41 people on Wednesday to 4,600, But New York is still finding thousands of new Covid cases every day, including 8,081 Wednesday.
That’s far higher than the totals last summer and in the early fall, when the state often confirmed less than 1,000 new cases a day.
The state was also conducting less testing at that point. New York reported another 268,276 test results on Wednesday.
A total of 931 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus Wednesday, up 13, and 583 were intubated, down 13.
Another 45 people in New York died due to COVID on Wednesday, which brings the statewide death toll to 40,141.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for Covid yesterday was 3.01% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.37%, up from 3.34% the day before.
Western New York’s seven-day average was 2.78%, up from 2.51% on Tuesday.