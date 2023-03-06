SYRACUSE (TNS) — New York court workers must be rehired if they were fired over a Covid vaccine mandate, according to the state’s Public Employment Relations Board.

The New York Post reports the PERB ruled the Unified Court System must “cease and desist” from enforcing policies that require all non-judicial employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. The board also said anyone “who lost accrued leave, compensation or employment” will be given back pay, with interest paid “at the maximum legal rate.”

