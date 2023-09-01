ALBANY (TNS) — Smokers will have to dig deeper as New York on Friday added another dollar to its cigarette tax, raising the total state tax to $5.35.
It’s the nation’s highest and brings a pack of cigarettes at many retailers to about $12. New York City smokers will pay even more due to an additional $1.50 tax there.
It’s the first state tax hike since 2010.
Health advocates hailed the increase, saying it will lead to fewer smokers and cancer deaths. Anti-tax groups, though, predicted it will increase trafficking in illicit untaxed cigarettes in the state.
The American Lung Association has found that a 10 percent increase in tobacco prices would lead to a 4 percent drop in tobacco use. And the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network estimates the higher tax will prompt 44,000 New Yorkers to quit. Additionally, they believe 14,400 youngsters under age of 18 will not start now.
The fiscally conservative Mackinac Center for Public Policy, however, estimates the higher tax will prompt an 11 percent increase in the smuggling of untaxed cigarettes.
While pleased with the increase, anti-tobacco activists say there is more work to be done, especially when it comes to taxing vaping products, which many youths are turning to in lieu of traditional cigarettes.
The American Lung Association said it would also like to see vaping products taxed at a higher rate.
”We are eager to secure tax parity for all tobacco products,” said Casey O’Neill, senior regional media advocacy manager for the Cancer Action Network.