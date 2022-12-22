MOUNT VERNON (TNS) — A Westchester County teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a rival cheerleader after a parade last spring.

The Journal News reports a 15-year-old girl, who was not named because of her age, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Kayla Green. The defendant will serve 3 to 9 years in a state juvenile detention center, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social