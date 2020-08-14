ALBANY — Bowling alleys across New York will be allowed to open Monday after a five-month shutdown, while the state will issue rules Monday detailing steps gym owners will have to take to open their businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that bowling center owners will be required to limit capacity to 50% and bowlers will have to stay at their assigned lanes.
Food and alcohol service will be permitted, but only by wait service at individual lanes.
“They come to you,” Cuomo said in a telephone briefing with reporters. “You don’t go to a bar. They come to you.”
Bowling alleys were one of the last business activities singled out for closure as New York state reopens from the pandemic shutdown. Some bowling alley owners had complained they received no new guidance from the state this month.
A petition asking Cuomo to allow bowling centers to reopen gathered more than 7,600 signatures across the state.
Cuomo’s comment on gyms in the briefing came only a week after the governor said gyms across the state will remain closed indefinitely because they’re considered a “dangerous activity” during the pandemic.
The governor did not say when he anticipates gyms will be allowed to reopen, only that the state would issue rules on Monday.