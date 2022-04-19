Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state settling lawsuits with opioid manufacturers and distributors, the state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday.
State Attorney General Letitia James reported the first round of payments from settlements include $12.8 million to the Western New York region, out of $1.5 billion secured so far.
“The opioid crisis has devastated communities in Buffalo, across Western New York, and throughout the state,” James said. “These funds will help us take opioids out of our communities and ensure that every New Yorker struggling with addiction gets the help they need. While no amount of money will ever make up for the lives we’ve lost, these funds will be vital in helping to prevent future deaths and destruction.”
The payments are the first of many to Western New York to combat the opioid crisis. The first payments come from settlements with opioid distributors — AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and McKesson Corporation. Western New York will receive up to $75 million in total over the years as part of these settlements, James said. Cses against Mallinckrodt, Purdue Pharma, and Rochester Drug Cooperative are now moving separately through U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Later this year, Western New York counties and Buffalo will receive additional payments from the settlements with Endo Health Solutions, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Allergan. In addition, counties and cities will receive funds from the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund, which is managed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support:
- City of Buffalo: $582,427
- Allegany County: $293,856
- Cattaraugus County: $528,364
- Chautauqua County: $1,021,617
- Erie County: $8,339,874
- Niagara County: $2,038,096
James said the funds are to be used for opioid treatment and prevention efforts.
County budgets approved in November for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties include the payments, as the timing, amounts and restrictions on the funds were not known at the time.
According to a release from James' office in October, Cattaraugus County is in line for between $744,000 and $1.3 million of the nearly $40.9 million to $74.7 million going to the five Western New York counties. Allegany County can expect to receive between $414,000 and $723,000.
According to the state Department of Health, 2,939 deaths were reported from opioid overdoses, with synthetic opioids accounting for 2,338 of those deaths. Cattaraugus County health officials reported 47 opioid deaths between 2013 and 2019.
While lower than in other parts of the state, local officials continue to see opioid overdoses regularly. According to data provided to the state Opioid Data Dashboard, Cattaraugus County EMS providers administer naloxone on 5.3 out of every 1,000 calls in 2020, while Allegany County EMS agencies administer naloxone on 4.1 of every 1,000 emergency calls.