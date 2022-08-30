ALBANY — The governor sent New York Army and Air National Guard personnel, along with a number of other resources, to help fight a 130- to 150-acre wildfire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the Mid-Hudson region.
Two Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with three-person crews, capable of dropping 600 gallons of water at a time, began aerial operations on Tuesday. A contingent of five firefighters from the Air National Guard were also deployed.
State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, in cooperation with Ulster County, are serving as incident commanders, and more than 200 wildland firefighters and volunteers, including Rangers, local fire response resources and staff from DEC, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, New York State Police Aviation, and State Fire were taking part in fighting the fire.
Additionally, 20 Canadian firefighters from Quebec, secured through the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact, were set to arrive on Thursday. The compact, established in the 1940s, provides the means for its member states and provinces to cope with fires that might be beyond the capabilities of a single member through information, technology and mutual aid activities.
"As wildfires continue to rage through Minnewaska State Park, I urge every New Yorker to take sensible precautions to keep themselves and their families safe," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I thank all of our brave first responders, partner agencies and neighbors who are working around the clock to protect our communities."