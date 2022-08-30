ALBANY — The governor sent New York Army and Air National Guard personnel, along with a number of other resources, to help fight a 130- to 150-acre wildfire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the Mid-Hudson region.

Two Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with three-person crews, capable of dropping 600 gallons of water at a time, began aerial operations on Tuesday. A contingent of five firefighters from the Air National Guard were also deployed.

