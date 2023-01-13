Assemblywoman Amy Paulin

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, a Democrat from Westchester, sponsors the Medical Aid in Dying Act, first introduced in 2015.

ALBANY (TNS) — Cassandra Johnston was a preteen when Oregon became the first state to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives through the use of physician-prescribed medication.

Though young, the 38-year-old Clifton Park resident recalled how much sense it made to her at the time. "I thought, 'This is a step in the right direction,'" Johnston said.

