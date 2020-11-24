OLEAN — Adults over 16 years old seeking a high school equivalency diploma (HSE) have a rare window of opportunity to earn a diploma without taking the traditional two-day test.
The state Department of Education has temporarily made it possible for Adult Basic Education teachers to recommend students, with approval from a supervisor, be awarded a diploma if they have passed at least three pertinent Regents exams or three of the subtests that are usually required to apply to take the TASC (formerly GED) test.
Since 2018, the New York State Board of Regents approved regulatory changes to provide a fourth pathway to earn a New York State High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma.
Linda M. Edstrom, adult education coordinator for the Olean City School District, said individuals who have passed Regents exams in English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies can substitute those passing scores for a maximum of four of the five corresponding Test Assessing Secondary Completion (TASC) subtests: reading, writing, math, science and social studies.
The Olean district’s Community Schools office offers in-person classes and online learning during the temporary COVID-19 guideline period to continue to serve students.
Edstrom said classes are at no cost to students, who must be New York residents.
Classes are offered on Mondays in Salamanca from 9 a.m. to noon at 22 Broad St., Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Olean from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Olean Probation Office conference room at the County Building and Fridays in Olean from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Onestop in Blue Bird Square.
Students must wear masks and temperatures will be checked upon entering any office. Seats are limited in all classes, following CDC guidelines.
For more information, call 375-8046.