SYRACUSE (TNS) — New York state is now allowing people who identify as a non-binary to list their gender as “X” on vital documents.

The New York Department of Health announced Monday that birth certificates, marriage certificates, death certificates and driver’s licenses can be amended to list residents’ gender as “X,” in addition to “male” and “female.” “X” can be used to indicate non-binary, intersex, undesignated or other non-conforming genders.

