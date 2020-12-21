Amanda Wehler and Nicole Lippert are seeing the COVID-19 pandemic from a unique angle.
Both registered nurses for Upper Allegheny Health System, they are treating local patients who are hospitalized with the disease. Lippert is clinical supervisor on the second floor of Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, and Wehler can be found in 3E, Bradford Regional Medical Center.
“To say that my job has changed would be partially inaccurate,” said Wehler. “Nursing is a profession of adaptation. As a nurse I enter each day with the expectation that I am going to have sick patients, those patients will need me to use my nursing judgment to determine their needs and to dictate what plan of care needs to be provided to those patients.”
However, she noted that new safety procedures have changed the focus of nurses who care for those patients.
Wehler said that “with the increase of COVID-19 patients, the hands-on, one-on-one, care of those patients is the main responsibility of the nurse assigned to that patient.”
In addition to working more hours, Lippert said she has had to get used to a new routine.
“How we would’ve approached our day a year ago is completely different than how we approach our day now,” she explained. “Where we were wearing isolation garb for a handful of patients, we now wear isolation garb for all our patients and that takes time.”
The illness is not only physically trying for patients, but emotionally trying, too, according to Wehler.
“Physically we are seeing people who prior to COVID-19 were independent, able bodied people, who currently struggle to speak a full sentence without their oxygen levels dropping, people who feel the need to apologize because they need a little extra help walking to the restroom because they just get too short of breath to do it on their own,” she said.
“Mentally/emotionally, we see people missing their loved ones, people who are currently the sickest they have ever been and having to fight it alone, without their loved ones at their sides,” Wehler explained.
Lippert explained that COVID-19 patients are placed in isolation and cannot have visitors.
At both hospitals, staff work hard to keep everyone’s spirits up.
“On my unit you are greeted with a smile, addressed by name, and a sincere how are you feeling today,” said Wehler. “We introduce ourselves, we want our patients to know who we are and that we are ready and willing to help how we can.”
She noted that staff will make a point of learning about their patients as people and finding out what brings them joy.
“Personal stories are often told about family and about life,” Wehler added. “I feel that this helps the patients not only relate to the staff, but also feel at ease with who is providing care to them. As our patients heal, you will also frequently hear jokes being told, or often song lyrics being sung.”
Lippert said the staff keeps their spirits up with activities like Christmas bingo or secret Santa. “We have a ‘caught ya’ program where if you’re ‘caught’ doing something nice, you receive a prize,” she said. “And we just try to be there for each other, help each other as much as we can and keep working as a team.”
For patients, Lippert said the hospital has iPads so they can see their families, or they help patients with video calls on their phones.
“We’ve been bringing in books, crosswords, word finds, anything to keep them busy, to keep their minds off being in isolation,” she added. “We try to accommodate any special request that they have.”
Another challenge for the nurses is finding ways to shake off the stress of work at the end of the day.
Before embarking on her 45-minute drive home, Wehler will often sit in her car for a few minutes to reflect on her shift.
“I then tend to find my way to Tim Hortons and grab an iced coffee,” she said. “Then I find a great radio station, and I then just try to clear my mind on my drive home, sometimes it works.....a lot of nights it doesn’t....”
With three teenage boys at home, Lippert doesn’t go home to a quiet house. She reads a little at night to try to shut her mind down, but she finds herself worrying a lot, too.
“I worry about my staff, I worry about my coworkers and I worry about my patients when I’m not there,” she said. “I worry about our community and I worry about how COVID is affecting our local businesses. My parents have a restaurant and I worry about what the future holds for them.”
Wehler and Lippert both asked the community to take safety guidelines seriously.
“Stay vigilant, protect yourselves and others, protect your family. Wear your mask and wash your hands and always, thank you so much for the support you give us,” said Lippert.
Wehler reminded people they need to keep both their mouth and nose covered, stay home when sick and give other people space. She stressed the importance of following these guidelines.
“This information has been provided in an attempt to keep oneself and loved ones healthy,” she noted.
Wehler added that, not only is the nation dealing with “a new virus with a lot of unknowns,” it is also cold and flu season.
“If a person is unable to tolerate wearing a mask or just chooses not to, most stores have great alternatives that prevent you from having to enter the store,” she said. “The store pick up option is an amazing thing especially for people who have medical conditions that prevent them from being able to wear a mask.”
Wehler shared this thought: “Please just remember the last place we want to meet you for the first time is introducing ourselves as your nurse while you lay in one of our hospital beds.”
While it is a scary time for everyone, neither woman is going through the medical crisis alone.
Wehler compared the staff at BRMC to a family. That closeness, she said, makes it easy to work together.
“When I first started at BRMC, one of the things that drew me to this hospital to seek employment was the teamwork, the sense of trust in each other, and the feeling of a family type atmosphere that was observed during my clinical experience during nursing school and it stuck with me,” she said. “From the first day of orientation working on the floor, teamwork and a family type relationship was obvious among staff.”
At OGH, Lippert said the staff make great efforts to help each other.
“We’ve had some great employees willing to cross-train to our unit to help take care of COVID patients,” she said. “I’ve had several nurses ask how they can help and pitch in however they can. Everyone has a part to play and they’ve done amazing.”
Wehler agreed the new challenges have brought the already-close staff even closer.
“We have to rely on each other just a little bit more. We feel, as a family and team, we take these challenges in stride and continue to support and encourage each other to do the best we can for our patients,” she said.
Lippert agreed.
“We take care of each other, make sure everyone is doing ok. We pitch in when they are behind, we check on each other when we are home. I am lucky to have a team full of strong, compassionate nurses and I couldn’t do this without them.”
Wehler is worried that people aren’t getting other medical treatment they need for other reasons for fear of COVID-19.
“Please know that we have room available, we have plenty of space and open beds to support your medical needs,” she said. “We have staff ready and waiting to help you though your illness, and that our BRMC family is here to support you medically in any way we can.”