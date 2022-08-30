SALAMANCA — The NRA Foundation has awarded Salamanca High School a grant for $800 to fund shot shells for the high school trap club.
“We are very excited about our youth trap club,” said Shawn Canon, Trap Club coach, ”and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in the youths of our community.”
The Trap Club is open to any student 12 or older. Students will be taught firearm safety and practice to learn the art of trap shooting.
The season usually opens in February and runs through mid-April. Students practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays until the competition starts in March. Starting in March, students compete against other schools on Tuesdays and still practice shooting on Thursdays.
