BRADFORD, Pa. — Northwest Bank has given $200,000 to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to support construction of the new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.
The Duke Building, which will serve as Pitt-Bradford’s headquarters of innovation, is under construction adjacent to Hanley Library. The building will be home to the students and professors in mechanical engineering technology, energy engineering technology, computer information systems and technology, energy science and technology, and information systems.
“Northwest Bank is proud to support higher education as one of the ways we provide for the future of our communities,” said William Harvey, interim president and CEO, Northwest Bank. “We’re honored to make this contribution to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and its technology-focused programs at the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.”
Rick Esch, Pitt-Bradford’s president, said the university appreciates the support received from Northwest.
"They, as well as many other business and industry leaders in our community, have generously supported our new building as well as the development of our two new engineering technology programs," he said.
The Duke Building will feature a circuit lab, measurement lap, a machine shop, a strength and materials lab, a fluid dynamics lab, a maker space and a virtual reality lab.
The building also will have a light-filled, two-story atrium, study rooms and a project lab for students from different disciplines to collaborate, inspire each other and make their designs a reality.
The building is being constructed to meet Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) standards. It is anticipated that the U.S. Green Building Council will certify the building at least at the silver level. Once certified, it will join Livingston Alexander House as the second LEED-certified building on campus and the third in McKean County.
It also will feature a rooftop solar array, which is expected to produce about 113,000 kWh/year and include a building dashboard that will aid in community education and engagement.