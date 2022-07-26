Northwest Bank donates to Pitt-Bradford

Representatives from Northwest Bank join Rick Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, at the site of the future George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building. From left are Mark Paup, a member of the board of directors; Shawn Walker, executive vice president, communications and regional marketing; Tim Fannin, interim board chairman; Bill Harvey, interim president and CEO; Julie Marasco, northwest Pennsylvania region president; Esch; Bill Pantuso, northwest Pennsylvania district manager; and John Meegan, a member of the board of directors.

 Glenn Melvin/Pitt-Bradford

BRADFORD, Pa. — Northwest Bank has given $200,000 to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to support construction of the new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.

The Duke Building, which will serve as Pitt-Bradford’s headquarters of innovation, is under construction adjacent to Hanley Library. The building will be home to the students and  professors in mechanical engineering technology, energy engineering technology, computer information systems and technology, energy science and technology, and information systems.

