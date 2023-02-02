WARREN, Pa. — Northwest Bank announced the promotion of Cameron Skelton as vice president of talent management and chief inclusion officer.
During her nine-year career as talent development manager for Northwest, Skelton has been responsible for the design and implementation of professional development and training plans for all bank employees.
Skelton earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership from Springfield (Mass.) College. Skelton has also earned a Leadership Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University, as well as instructor certifications.
Skelton is active in her community currently serving on the Buffalo Niagara Partnership Diversity and Inclusion Executive Committee, Pennsylvania Bankers Association Member Engagement and Development Policy Committee, and Struthers Library Theatre Board of Trustees.