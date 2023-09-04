WELLSVILLE — Northern Lights announced it is celebrating its 45th anniversary this September.
Founded in 1978 in the picturesque town of Wellsville, Northern Lights has continuously pushed the boundaries of candle design. Over the years, they have mastered the art of blending fragrances, sourcing premium materials, and engaging artisans to craft captivating designs. From classic pillar candles to modern plant-based creations, Northern Lights’ diverse range appeals to a wide array of tastes.
The 45th-anniversary celebration marks not only a milestone for the company but also a tribute to the dedicated artisans and craftspeople who have poured their passion into every candle produced. Their devotion is evident in the exquisite details, captivating scents, and impeccable quality that define Northern Lights candles.
“As we celebrate our 45th anniversary, we reflect on the journey that has brought us here,” said Amy Bennett, COO of Northern Lights. “Our commitment to the art of candle making remains as strong as ever, and we are immensely grateful for the support of our customers, partners, and the community. This anniversary is a testament to the enduring beauty and magic that candles bring to our lives.”
In 2019, Bradford, Pa.-based Zippo announced its acquisition of Northern Lights from founders Andy and Tina Glanzman. Zippo also owns Bradford-based W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co., which Zippo purchased in 1993.
For more information, visit www.northernlightscandles.com.