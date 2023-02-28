Brad Camp

Olean Water and Sewer Superintendent Brad Camp (standing) briefs Common Council members on Tuesday on a collapsed sewer line in the Boardmanville neighborhood.

 Courtesy City of Olean

OLEAN — A nearly 75-year-old sewer line off of Route 16 North has collapsed and needs emergency repair, city officials reported.

Brad Camp, head of the city’s water and wastewater systems, told the Common Council Tuesday that a portion of a sewer line running from under Route 16 and under the flood control levee to a pump station adjacent to Olean Creek has failed, creating a large hole and needing regular intervention until it is repaired.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social