OLEAN — A nearly 75-year-old sewer line off of Route 16 North has collapsed and needs emergency repair, city officials reported.
Brad Camp, head of the city’s water and wastewater systems, told the Common Council Tuesday that a portion of a sewer line running from under Route 16 and under the flood control levee to a pump station adjacent to Olean Creek has failed, creating a large hole and needing regular intervention until it is repaired.
“The line collapsed last Thursday,” Camp said, with the city sending out a crew to pump sewage to bypass the collapsed section once or twice a day.
Camp noted the line is just north of the Olean Times Herald building and takes sewage from parts of the Boardmanville neighborhood to a station for pumping under Olean Creek to North Olean for transport to the wastewater treatment plant. The line was built in 1949, according to city records. About 10 feet of the 101-foot line has collapsed, Camp said, creating a hole nearly 15 feet deep.
“It doesn’t get much traffic,” he said, but a caution fence has been erected and the hole covered with plywood to protect any walkers along the levee.
There are about 150 homes that feed into the line along Erie, West, Pleasant, Willow and Elmore streets, and Baldwin, Arland and Fairview avenues. Two homes have seen sewage backing up into the basements, Camp said, and he recommends that some of the neighbors should remove items that could be damaged if there is additional backup. Such a possibility could occur if there is heavy rain before the line is repaired.
The hole itself could also become larger if more of the line collapses.
“The more it rains, the more water that gets into it — it could get worse,” Camp said.
Council members asked about timelines to repair and costs, with Camp noting that engineering work alone could be around $50,000 or $60,000. Due to the depth of the hole and the necessity to disrupt the levee system — built in the early 20th century and responsible for protecting the Times Herald office and many homes during the Flood of 1972 — outside contractors will need to be used for the construction work.
After the repair is done, Camp said the city should get the sewer line under the creek relined as a precaution against further collapses. Such relining was completed on the main sewer feeder line along the Allegheny River to the wastewater treatment plant under the city’s consent order with the state Department of Environmental Conservation over wastewater discharges into the river.
“There are several (lines under waterways) that I think need to be addressed in the near future,” Camp said, encouraging the council to put the topic on the agenda for more discussion.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the city took title to a new section of the Allegheny River Valley Trail.
The Olean Urban Renewal Agency, using funds from the sale of the First National Building, completed a 200-foot extension of the trail system between North 12th and North 13th streets in 2022, said Department of Community Development Coordinator Keri Kerper. Under the unanimously-approved proposal, “the city would accept the land, and ultimately it would be accepted into the Allegheny River Valley Trail system,” she said.
The city received the land for free under the deal, and a separate resolution approved an easement on part of the property to allow for an existing driveway on a North 13th Street residence. Kerper noted that a survey showed the driveway had been inadvertently built on the URA’s property, and the easement will be valid as long as the neighboring structure is a residence.