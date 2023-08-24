COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The North Country Voices is a community chorus based in Coudersport and includes singers from the surrounding area.
The group is inviting new members to join. It is comprised of soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices and it performs both sacred and secular music. The scheduled program is a Christmas concert in December.
Rehearsals are held every Thursday evening, with the startup time for the first rehearsal set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6.
Organizers said the North Country Voices is a well-established choral group with experienced singers at its core. If you enjoy singing, can make a commitment to attending rehearsals and wish to share a music experience with dedicated musicians who work toward a polished performance, you are invited to join.
It is not essential that you read music. Rehearsal soundtracks are made available to help each person learn their voice part.
Contact choral director Gloria Richardson at (814) 260-9034 with any questions.