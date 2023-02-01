JAMESTOWN — Nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award will be welcomed until March 1. The award is given by the SUNY Jamestown Community College alumni associations at the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses.
Since 1980, the alumni associations have presented accomplished graduates with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the association’s highest honor. The award is given to those who typify JCC’s tradition of excellence and bring credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement or humanitarian service.