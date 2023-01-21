U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden holds the fate of Pauline Bauer in his hands after a bench trial held Thursday and Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Bauer, 54, of Kane, is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt and disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, and with parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building.

