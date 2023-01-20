OLEAN — A home at North 9th Street saw little to no damage Friday morning from a clothes dryer going up in flames.
Olean city firefighters were alerted at 6:41 a.m. that a dryer was on fire in the residential basement at 106 N. 9th St., Chief Tim Richardson reported.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find all occupants out of the building and light smoke on the first floor, Richardson said. The crew made access to the basement and discovered heavy smoke and fire in the laundry area.
Firefighters began dousing the fire at about 6:48 a.m., extinguishing it soon after, Richardson said. Crews began overhaul and salvage operations at 6:55.
Olean police controlled traffic at the scene and aided in the fire investigation, Richardson said. All units cleared the scene at 7:45 a.m.
There was no damage to the structure and $3,000 in content damage reported, Richardson said. City of Olean Code Enforcement surveyed the structure and determined the home was still habitable. The tenants were not displaced.
Cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature, originating from the rear of the dryer, Richardson reported.
Olean firefighters remind everyone to store combustible materials away from areas on appliances that give off high heat or have a flame. Be sure that wiring connection points are covered or protected.
The City of Olean Fire Department placed the Allegany and Westons Mills fire departments on standby at their halls, Richardson said. Trans Am Ambulance Services stood by at the fire scene during fire-ground operations.