OLEAN — Ten petitions to run on party lines for city elections were filed by the Thursday deadline, with one notable absence — there were no petitions from Democrats to run for mayor.
City Democratic Party leaders put out a call in February asking for candidates for the mayor’s race, as well as in Ward 2. No petition was returned by a Democratic candidate for either race, according to the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections.
The filings, for party designations in the Nov. 2 election for the posts of mayor and aldermen from wards 2, 4, 6 and 7, were due by 5 p.m. Thursday, said Cortney Spittler, the county’s Republican elections commissioner.
“It’s been an extremely busy week here at the Board of Elections,” she said, noting the county and town races, which were also due Thursday. “All petitions that have come to our office have been processed.”
Filed petitions include:
- Mayor — Mayor William J. Aiello, Republican, Conservative; Gary W. Harvey, Working Families
- Ward 2 — Alderman Jason M. Panus, Republican
- Ward 4 — Sonya McCall: Democratic, Working Families; Ezra L. Johnson, Democratic; Linda M. Edstrom: Republican; David F. Paone, Republican
- Ward 6 — Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr.: Democratic, Working Families; Nicholas A. Peterson, Republican
- Ward 7 — Alderman David Anastasia: Democratic, Working Families
“It looks like we will be seeing a Democratic primary and a Republican primary in Ward 4 as long as there are no general objections filed against the designating petitions,” Spittler said, with state law designating June 22 for any primaries. “We do not anticipate seeing any additional candidates, however, a petition could have been placed in the mail.”
The mail-in option carried a 5 p.m. Thursday deadline for the postmark. Any petitions mailed in must be received within two business days to be considered valid.
The petitions have not been certified, Spittler added, and may be subject to the state’s challenging procedure before certification if a complaint is filed. She added some candidates will still need to have an authorization of party nomination or an acceptance of designation filed with the board of elections.
Another opportunity to get on the ballot remains.
Petitions for candidates seeking independent lines on the ballot may begin circulating April 13. Petitions are due to the county Board of Elections between May 18 and 25, with a certificate of acceptance or declination due by May 28 in order to secure a post.
Party designating petitions were changed earlier this year by state law, as were how many signatures are required to get on the ballot.
Signature requirements for party nominations were cut back significantly in the legislation — from 5% of active enrolled voters of a given political party to 1.5% of those voters. Signature requirements for independents were not changed — remaining at 5% of the total number of valid votes for governor in the last gubernatorial election.
As of Feb. 21, the state Board of Elections reports the city had 8,297 active registered voters. Of those, 2,967 were Democrats, 2,769 were Republicans, 1,850 were independents and 711 were registered to other parties.
Ward 2 covers most of East Olean. The ward had 1,336 active voters as of Feb. 21, with 467 Democrats, 468 Republicans, 284 independents and 117 with other parties.
Ward 4 covers the southern blocks of the city’s downtown business district, as well as the Oak Hill neighborhood and part of South Olean. The ward had 1,038 active voters as of Feb. 21, with 397 Democrats, 274 Republicans, 273independents and 94 with other parties.
Ward 6 covers most of the West End. The ward had 1,106 active voters as of Feb. 21, with 422 Democrats, 349 Republicans, 250 independents and 85 with other parties.
Ward 7 covers the North Olean, Homer Hill and Baldwin Heights neighborhoods, as well as the northern end of the downtown business district. The ward had 1,161 active voters as of Feb. 21, with 395 Democrats, 401 Republicans, 262 independents and 103 with other parties.