OLEAN — There were no developments reported by Olean police over the weekend in the Wednesday shooting death of a 35-year-old Jamestown man.
Alexis Figueroa — his full name was listed as Alexis Figueroa Torres in his obituary in the Jamestown Post-Journal — died Wednesday night at Olean General Hospital after being gunned down near the corner of South Third and West Green streets at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
A native of Puerto Rico, Figueroa was employed as a driver for American Transport, Buffalo. He was married and the father of nine children.
Olean police, citing the ongoing investigation, have been tight-lipped about the case. No known motive in the shooting has been offered by authorities, who have also not discussed what connection the victim might have had with Olean.
Figueroa was killed by someone using a handgun, police said. They indicated Thursday they were awaiting results from an autopsy, as well as preparing evidence for DNA and forensic analysis in a laboratory.
Witnesses and neighbors have also come forward, police said, regarding the incident. Investigators were also looking at video from the are, with residents with home security cameras offering footage to the police.