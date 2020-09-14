No new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties Monday as Western New York’s positive-test percentage dropped to 1.2% on Sunday.
The WNY region’s positive-test rate was 2% on Saturday. The statewide positive testing rate was below 1% for the 38th straight day on Sunday (0.92%), according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
“We can defeat this virus and create a better future, but we need New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands as local governments enforce state guidance,” Cuomo said in a press release. “There’s no doubt that we’ve made progress, but this is not over yet.”
A total of 464 people in New York were hospitalized due to the virus on Sunday, the same as the previous day. A total of 143 people were in intensive care units, up 12, and 59 people were intubated, up five.
Another 43 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus.
Four more people in New York died due to the virus on Sunday. The statewide death toll is now 25,394.
The state conducted another 63,358 tests for the virus yesterday and confirmed 583 new cases. New York now has 444,948 confirmed cases of the virus.