A day after Cattaraugus County reported four new cases of COVID-19 infection — all in the southeast portion of the county — no new cases were reported as of Wednesday night.
The total number of infections in the county remained at 124; the county has confirmed four deaths since the pandemic began.
Allegany County also reported no new cases Wednesday — there have been 79 total cases. There was one death early in the pandemic.
As of Wednesday there were 38 Allegany County residents in quarantine/isolation, while to date there have been 236 residents in precautionary travel quarantine.
Across New York state, a total of 715 additional coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 413,593. There were five new deaths, pushing the state’s reported total to 25,132.
Patient hospitalizations in New York decreased Tuesday from the day before to 619 (-29), while the number of patients in intensive care units was 154 (+2 from Monday).
The number ICU patients with intubation was 76 (-5 from Monday), a new low since March 15, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Of the 62,276 test results reported to New York state Monday, 715, or 1.14%, were positive. That number has been consistent with daily percentages for the past few weeks — as other states have dramatic increases in infections.
In Western New York, 1.6% of test results reported Tuesday were positve for the virus, up from 0.9% on Monday.
Cuomo announced that the joint State Liquor Authority and New York State Police Task Force observed 29 additional violations of state social distancing requirements on Tuesday. The task force conducted nearly 500 compliance checks that night.
Another 12 bars and restaurants in New York City and on Long Island had their liquor licenses suspended because of egregious infractions against state orders regarding coronavirus safety measures.