HINSDALE -- Firefighters said no one was hurt as a fire damaged a Main Street home early Thursday morning.
Hinsdale firefighters reported that they were called to 3829 Main St. for a structure fire at 12:21 a.m. Thursday. With heavy smoke showing from the front of the structure, an additional alarm was reported to get more firefighters to the scene.
Using lines and the deck gun of a fire truck, firefighters reported the blaze was extinguished quickly but crews remained at the site until after 4 a.m.
Firefighters from the city of Olean, Allegany, Portville and Westons Mills assisted at the scene, while Ischua firefighters were on standby for assistance if needed.
The resident of the home was not present during the fire, and two cats in the home were accounted for, firefighters said.
Cattaraugus County property records report the owner as Diana Dutton of that address. The records indicate the 3-bedroom, single-family residence was built in 1850, with an addition in 1950. Firefighters did not indicate a dollar amount estimate of damages.