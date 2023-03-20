SALAMANCA — No one was injured during a Saturday morning structure fire on River Street.
The Salamanca Fire Department responded at 8:13 a.m. to a possible fire in a one-family residence at 143 River St., Chief Tom Sturdevant reported Monday. The scene was cleared at 1 p.m.
Salamanca police Sgt. John Sandy, who was first on the scene, reported heavy black smoke and a working structure fire. Sturdevant said Sandy also reported two occupants who self-evacuated and requested Seneca EMS for evaluation of their condition.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property, the structure is listed as being owned by Robert and Jamie Kennedy and is valued at $40,741.
All off-duty Salamanca personnel were called in as multiple crews successfully put out the fire, Sturdevant said. Crews responded from Salamanca, Bradford, Pa., Seneca Nation, Great Valley, Kill Buck and Allegany, along with the Salamanca Police Department, Seneca Nation Marshalls and District 3 Coordinator.
Sturdevant said Monday the fire was believed to be accidental.
