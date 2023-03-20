Salamanca fire

Crews battle a blaze on River Street in Salamanca Saturday morning. Fire officials reported Monday that no injuries were sustained and the fire is believed to be an accident.

 Photo provided

SALAMANCA — No one was injured during a Saturday morning structure fire on River Street.

The Salamanca Fire Department responded at 8:13 a.m. to a possible fire in a one-family residence at 143 River St., Chief Tom Sturdevant reported Monday. The scene was cleared at 1 p.m.

