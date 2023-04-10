LITTLE VALLEY — Democrats did not file nominating petitions for any of the 15 seats on the Cattaraugus County Legislature by Monday’s deadline.
Meanwhile, five Republicans filed petitions for four seats in District 5, setting up a primary in the city and town of Olean and towns of Hinsdale and Portville.
Three incumbent Republican legislators from Olean, Frank Higgins, Kelly Andreano and Richard Smith; a former Republican county legislator, Steven Teachman, and former Olean alderman Kevin Dougherty have all filed Republican nominating petitions in District 5.
Higgins, Andreano, Smith and Teachman — along with all other Republican candidates — were also endorsed by the Conservative Party
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Mark Heberling said he was surprised that no Democrats had filed for county legislature.
“They knew what the redistricting lines were,” he said. “They had plenty of time to come up with a game plan. Maybe it’s because our Republican legislators are doing such a good job.”
Legislator David Koch of Salamanca is the only Democrat on the current 17-member county legislature.
Koch, who was among four legislators who were not eligible to run again because they had served three four-year-terms, blamed the redistricting plan for stifling competition. Others term-limited legislators are Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph; Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua; Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda.
Another Republican, Kip Morrow of Portville, announced he would not seek re-election.
Last week, county Democratic Chairman Frank Puglisi said plans were to file petitions for the four seats in District 5 and two seats in District 4 which includes the towns of Allegany Carrollton, Coldspring, Humphrey and Red House.
Republican incumbents Donald Benson and Robert Parker, both of Allegany, are seeking re-election on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Puglisi said last week that redistricting had hurt Democratic chances because of overwhelming Republican enrollment in each of the five districts
As of 5 p.m. Monday, no Democratic petitions had been filed for county legislature, according to Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson. Any petitions postmarked by Monday and received by Wednesday by the Board of Elections would be considered.
Burleson referred questions to Puglisi, who did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Heberling said the incumbent Republicans “have put together a great track record. We’ve got solid candidates, good values and a great track record.” Heberling places economic development at the top of the legislature’s successes including the new $621 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant in Franklinville.
“There could be a primary in District 5,” Heberling said.
“Redistricting is the reason that it is hard to recruit Democratic candidates,” Puglisi said last week. “It‘s a big deterrent.”
Countywide, enrolled Republicans outnumber Democrats 19,749 to 13,127. There are also 1,182 Conservatives, 230 members of the Working Families Party and 10,893 who are registered, but not affiliated with any political party.
Candidates in the other districts are:
District 1 — Towns of Dayton, Leon, New Albion, Otto, Perrysburg and Persia and the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory. Incumbent Legislator Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, is seeking re-election and the other Republican candidate is Jeff Stoltenberg.
District 2 — Towns of Ellicottville, Franklinville, Ashford, East Otto, Farmersville, Freedom, Great Valley, Ischua, Lyndon, Machias and Yorkshire and the Oil Springs Reservation. Four incumbent Republicans: Majority Leader Michael Brisky of Franklinville, Ginger Schroder of Farmersville, and Richard Helmich and Joseph Boberg of Delevan are seeking re-election here.
District 3 — City of Salamanca and towns of Little Valley, Salamanca, Conewango, Mansfield, Napoli, Randolph, South Valley and the Allegany Territory. Incumbent Republican legislators Laurie Hunt of Salamanca and Norman Marsh of Little Valley are seeking re-election retired state trooper Timothy Nagle of Randolph is on the GOP ticket.
Filing of independent nominating petitions is May 23-30.