ELDRED — A threadbare teddy bear. Handcrafted playing cards. A doll wearing a gray and white striped uniform.
They sound innocent enough. But here’s the rest of the story. The teddy bear belonged to Kati Berger, who fled with her parents from Transylvania to Siberia. The playing cards were made in the Majdanek death camp. The doll was wearing a prisoner’s uniform, made by Roma Alter in the Auschwitz death camp.
From Sunday until April 30, the Eldred World War II Museum will host the traveling exhibit “No Child’s Play,” created and developed by Yad Vashem and on loan from the American Society for Yad Vashem. This exhibit opens a window into the world of children during the Holocaust, highlighting their attempts to maintain their childhood and youth.
“It does not focus on history, statistics or descriptions of physical violence,” said the American Society for Yad Vashem. “Instead, images of the toys, games, artwork, diaries and poems displayed here highlight some of the personal stories of the children, to provide a glimpse into their lives during the Holocaust. This exhibit tells the story of the struggle of these children to hold on to life.”
The exhibit is in honor of Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — on April 18.
At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Marlene W. Yahalom, PhD, director of education at the American Society of Yad Vashem, will give a virtual presentation on the “No Child’s Play” exhibit. The presentation will be live-streamed at the museum, and viewers can also tune in remotely through tinyurl.com/NoChildsPlay
“The ‘No Child’s Play’ exhibit consists of 18 panels and will be displayed in the museum’s Mitchell Paige Hall,” said Emily Putzke, a volunteer at the museum. “Dr. Yahalom will be speaking about the contents of the exhibit, giving us deeper context and insight into the 18 panels that portray childhood during the Holocaust. This is a virtual presentation that will be recorded and shared on the museum’s YouTube channel. Dr. Yahalom will be presenting from New York City.”
At 1:30 p.m. April 30, Holocaust survivor Grigory Shershnevsky, in partnership with the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo, will be giving a live presentation on his experiences as a child in Vilna, Lithuania during the Holocaust.
“Museum patrons will have the opportunity to meet a child survivor and hear his testimony,” Putzke said. “This presentation will also be recorded and available to watch on the museum’s YouTube channel.”
The visit by Shershnevsky is so critically important.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have much time left with Holocaust survivors, making this opportunity to meet Grigory Shershnevsky imperative for the future of Holocaust remembrance,” she said.
“This is such an important call to action for us, as we are the last generations who will have the opportunity to hear first-hand from Holocaust survivors,” Putzke said. “I think it’s so important that young people especially have the opportunity to meet a survivor so that they can become torchbearers of this history when we no longer have survivors with us to tell their stories.”
She described the experience of meeting someone who lived through the unimaginable horrors of the Holocaust.
“When you meet a survivor, the Holocaust is suddenly personal as you look into the survivor’s eyes, shake their hand, and listen to their testimony,” she said. “It’s difficult for us to comprehend that six-million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.
“When you meet a survivor, you move beyond the statistics and into the reality of an individual and their personal grief and sorrow,” Putzke said. “You hear their story, and the statistics become what they are — people. As Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel once said: ‘When you listen to a witness, you become a witness.’”
The exhibit can be viewed at the museum during regular hours from April 16 to 30. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.