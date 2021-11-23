OLEAN — If it takes colder temperatures and snow to make you feel like the holidays, be prepared to be filled with the spirit this Thanksgiving week, which will end up with snow showers, but no expected accumulation, most days.
“It will be uneventful weather (today) through Wednesday leading into Thanksgiving,” said Bob Hamilton, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. But he added, “No issues. No travel problems.”
There could be up to 2 or 3 inches of snow in the higher elevations.
“Temperatures will be near to above normal,” Hamilton said. The high temperature will be about 35 degrees today, while the low tonight will be about 20 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday will rebound with highs in the mid-40s but low temperatures will drop below freezing, to around 30 both nights.
“Thanksgiving will be rainy with snow showers,” Hamilton said. “Expect rain and snow on Friday with snow showers on Saturday … but there won’t be any big (weather) events.”
It will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers throughout the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s from Friday on, with lows each night dropping down to the mid-20s.