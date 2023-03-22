BRADFORD, Pa. — The next step in the process of establishing a low-fly training zone over the Pennsylvania Wilds and parts of the Southern Tier of New York is underway.
Capt. Benjamin Hughes, public affairs officer for the 175th Wing Maryland Air National Guard (ANG), explained.
“Thank you for your continued interest in the Duke Low Military Operations Environmental Assessment (EA). At this time, the National Guard Bureau is finalizing the preparation of a Draft Final EA, which has been revised to address public comments received on the Draft EA published in Fall 2021,” Hughes said. “When the Draft Final EA is complete, public notices of availability will be published in various local newspapers and an additional public review period will be initiated.”
At issue is a proposal for jet pilot training in A-10 Thunderbolt II aircrafts — known as Warthogs — at altitudes as low as 100 feet over McKean, Elk, Cameron, Potter, Clinton and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and some parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York.
In October 2021, the Maryland Guard released a draft environmental assessment on the proposal, finding a low-fly zone would have no significant impact. The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than six total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet.
Flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, reads information from the ANG.
Much of training would involve pilots practicing maneuvers to give close air support to U.S. ground forces, a mission that can bring the A-10 down to treetop level.
“The main purpose of the proposed modification to the Duke Military Operating Area (MOA) is to provide low-altitude airspace to accurately train and prepare for current and future conflicts in an integrated, year-round and realistic training environment,” read a notice on the project website. “The modified low-altitude airspace will provide (Maryland Air National Guard) A-10 pilots the ability to train so they protect American and ally troops on the ground as well as perform search and rescue missions.”
Critics of the proposal have been clear that they support the military, and oppose the project based on concerns about noise, wildlife impacts and tourism impacts on the impacted counties.
However, past comments from Guard officials have indicated there is no other acceptable military airspace within a 200 mile radius of their base at Martin State Airport. Other potential locations would impact national air travel at Baltimore and Washington, D.C. airports.
Officials said the impact to the region would be minimal, as the training flights would pass by in seconds, totaling just minutes per year.