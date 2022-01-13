New York State pistol permit holders will begin their second round of recertification at the end of the week, New York State Police officials said.
Troopers reminded the thousands of area pistol permit holders who had permits prior to 2013 that they must begin recertifying Saturday in order to not have their permits revoked. Individuals who received permits after Jan. 15, 2013, had five years after the issue date or their last recertification was completed, whichever is most recent.
The statement came as a clarification after circulation in the state of an incorrect report that all pistol permit recertifications are due by Friday.
The New York SAFE Act was passed in January 2013 following the Newtown, Conn., elementary school shooting massacre in late 2012. One part of the 60-some page law required pistol permit holders to recertify their permits every five years, compared to the lifetime permits issued before that date. The first round of recertifications began in 2017.
To see when a permit holder’s current recertification expires, visit the New York State Police website at https://firearms.troopers.ny.gov/pprecert/welcome.faces. Recertification may also be performed at that link.
In 2017, it was estimated there were approximately 15,000 permits issued in Cattaraugus County. In 2013, estimates of around 11,000 permits were reported in Allegany County.
The number of people who have active permits — and must now re-certify — could not be determined Wednesday evening.
Cattaraugus County Clerk Alan Bernstein was unable to estimate the number of active permits in the county at that time due to illness in the sheriff’s office and the fact that the state police do not share recertification information with the county clerks’ offices across the state.
Bernstein said pistol permit records in his office date back to the 1940s, but few if any end dates — from death or revocation — are recorded in his office. Some records are kept by his office, while others are kept by the sheriff’s office in accordance with state law.
The New York State Police Public Information Office did not respond to a request for updated figures for Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
OFFICIALS ALSO reported that exemption forms making pistol permit information not subject to the Freedom of Information Law are also available and may be filled out at any time.
The exemption form is available online at:
Once completed, the form may be turned in at a permit holder’s sheriff’s office to keep their information from public review.
Bernstein said his office and the sheriff’s office have seen thousands of opt-out requests.
“Most of the people in our county have opted out,” he said. “Part of the application we give you is this form.”
The exemption was created after a media outlet received pistol permit user information from Westchester and Rockland counties and placed it online in 2012 with a map indicating the homes of pistol permit holders. Following public outcry, the information was removed and the current opt-out system was included in the SAFE Act.