ALBANY — At the request of the New York State Board of Elections, acting Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister has issued an order setting Thursday as the deadline for voters to change their party enrollment for the Aug. 23 primary.

Voters wishing to change their party affiliation or to enroll in a party for the first time, must do so by Thursday. Any enrollment change request received on or after Aug. 12 will not be effective until seven days after the August primary. After that date, any enrollment changes would be effective immediately until the Feb. 14, 2023, deadline.

 

