ALBANY — At the request of the New York State Board of Elections, acting Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister has issued an order setting Thursday as the deadline for voters to change their party enrollment for the Aug. 23 primary.
Voters wishing to change their party affiliation or to enroll in a party for the first time, must do so by Thursday. Any enrollment change request received on or after Aug. 12 will not be effective until seven days after the August primary. After that date, any enrollment changes would be effective immediately until the Feb. 14, 2023, deadline.
Voters can change party enrollment online with a valid DMV issued ID or license using the DMV’s online voter registration portal, or by completing a paper registration form and returning it to their County Board of Elections. Any change of party enrollment done via the DMV site requires an extra day to allow for transmission, therefore it must be completed by Wednesday in order to be effective for the August primary.
The congressional and state Senate primary will be held on Aug. 23, with early voting beginning Saturday. Potential voters with questions may contact the State Board of Elections at 518-474-1953 or by email at INFO@elections.ny.gov.