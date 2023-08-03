ALBANY — New York state hunting and trapping licenses as well as deer management permits for the 2023-24 season are now on sale.
Licenses and permits may be purchased online, at any of DEC’s license-issuing agents or by telephone at (866) 933-2257. Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31 each year, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.
“An estimated half a million New Yorkers enjoy hunting each year,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Recently expanded hunting opportunities bring even greater excitement to this old tradition. Hunter safety remains DEC’s top priority, and I encourage all hunters venturing afield this season to follow the key principles of hunter safety both on the ground and while in tree stands.”
DEC also encourages outdoor enthusiasts to consider purchasing a Habitat & Access Stamp each year. Funds from the $5 Habitat & Access Stamp support projects to conserve habitat and improve public access for fish-and-wildlife-related activities. This year’s Habitat & Access Stamp features an opossum.
Beginning this week, the DEC Call Center is accessible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 30. Regular call center weekday hours resume on Dec. 1. Purchasers should allow 14 business days for receipt of hunting licenses purchased by phone.
Individuals should have the following items ready when buying a license:
• Complete contact information (e.g., name, address, email address, telephone number).
• DEC customer ID number (if applicable).
• Proof of residency (e.g., driver’s license or non-driver’s ID with a valid New York state address).
• If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card.
• If not already entered in DEC’s automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases.
DEER MANAGEMENT PERMITSDMPs (tags for antlerless deer) are available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone or online through Oct. 1. DMPs are used to manage the deer herd and are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale.
The chances of obtaining a DMP remain the same throughout the application period; hunters need not rush to apply, the DEC said. The 2023 chances of selection for a DMP in each Wildlife Management Unit are available online, through license issuing agents, or by calling the DMP Hotline at (866) 472-4332. Detailed information on DMPs is available on DEC’s website.
HUNTFISHNEWYORK APPDEC’s HuntFishNY mobile app allows hunters and anglers to display sporting licenses and privileges and view important hunting- and fishing-related information through a smartphone.
The app offers the ability to report game harvests immediately while afield even when not in cell service, as well as links to useful information like season date summaries, regulations guides and a DEC contact list.
Download HuntFishNY today from the Apple App and Google Play stores.
HUNTER EDUCATIONAll first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must pass one or more courses before they can purchase a license. Online and in-person courses are available.
In-person courses include a field day where new hunters can get hands-on experience. All in-person courses are free of charge, but space may be limited. Courses fill quickly, so be sure to sign up early.
Visit DEC’s website for more information, including a list of courses, registration instructions and ways to obtain study materials.
All the requirements to earn a New York state hunter education certificate can also be met by completing DEC’s online hunter education course and passing the exam. Upon passing, participants will receive a hunter education certificate so they can purchase a hunting license.
Participants must be state residents and the cost of the course is $24.95.
New York state is also offering an online bowhunter education certification course. Upon passing, hunters will receive their bowhunter education certificate so they can purchase a bowhunting privilege. Participants must be state residents and the cost of the course is $30.
ADDITIONAL HUNTING OPPORTUNITIESAdditional deer hunting opportunities initiated in 2021 continue in 2023. A special early season for antlerless deer runs from Sept. 9-17 in select Wildlife Management Units.
Twelve- and 13-year-old hunters may pursue deer with a firearm or crossbow under the supervision of a licensed adult hunter in counties that opt in to the program — Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have done so — and the new holiday deer hunt provides a second portion of the late bow and muzzleloader season from Dec. 26-Jan. 1 in the Southern Zone.
JUNIOR HUNTERS AND TRAPPERSDEC expanded opportunities for junior hunters (licensees aged 12-15) by designating special youth hunts for deer, wild turkey, pheasants, and waterfowl; and opportunities for junior trappers (younger than 12 years old) through a trapper mentoring program.
These opportunities allow youth hunters and trappers to spend time in the field with experienced adults and gain the necessary knowledge and skills to become safe and responsible members of the hunting and trapping community.